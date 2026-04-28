Afghanistan condemns strike on Kunar university as dozens reported injured

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education has strongly criticised a reported missile strike by Pakistani forces on a university in Kunar province, saying the attack left dozens injured and caused significant damage to academic facilities.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said the strike on Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University in Kunar province wounded nearly 30 students and faculty members. It described the incident as “cowardly” and in violation of both Islamic values and international norms.

Officials said the attack had disrupted education and targeted a key institution, urging the international community to respond and not remain silent. Afghanistan’s Minister for Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, has directed authorities to ensure that those injured receive immediate medical attention.

The ministry also pledged continued support for students and academic institutions, stating that all available resources would be used to safeguard universities and religious centres across the country.