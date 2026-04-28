Afghanistan condemns strike on Kunar university as dozens reported injured
Authorities and rights groups raise alarm over civilian harm and damage to educational infrastructure
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education has strongly criticised a reported missile strike by Pakistani forces on a university in Kunar province, saying the attack left dozens injured and caused significant damage to academic facilities.
In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said the strike on Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University in Kunar province wounded nearly 30 students and faculty members. It described the incident as “cowardly” and in violation of both Islamic values and international norms.
Officials said the attack had disrupted education and targeted a key institution, urging the international community to respond and not remain silent. Afghanistan’s Minister for Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, has directed authorities to ensure that those injured receive immediate medical attention.
The ministry also pledged continued support for students and academic institutions, stating that all available resources would be used to safeguard universities and religious centres across the country.
Concerns were echoed by the International Human Rights Foundation, which reported that strikes in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar, had affected both residential areas and the university. The organisation cited local sources suggesting that as many as 48 people, including civilians and students, were impacted.
According to the group, hospitals in the area received dozens of injured individuals, along with reports of fatalities, including women and children. Eyewitness accounts indicated the strike occurred while classes were underway, triggering panic among those present and raising fears about the targeting of civilian infrastructure.
The organisation warned that the incident may reflect a broader pattern of cross-border violence in the region, where previous strikes have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and damage to essential facilities.
It stressed that under international humanitarian law, parties to a conflict must distinguish between civilian and military targets at all times. Attacks on civilian infrastructure, including educational institutions, are prohibited.
The rights body called for an independent and transparent investigation into the strike, urging accountability for any violations and stronger measures to protect civilians and educational spaces from further harm.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines