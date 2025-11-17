Afghanistan cuts air cargo tariffs to boost India trade amid Pak border shutdown

In the wake of Pakistan’s turbulent border shutdown — an event that abruptly choked Afghanistan’s traditional trade arteries — the Taliban-led administration in Kabul urged its business community to seek new commercial lifelines.

Swiftly responding to this call, Ariana Afghan Airlines has unveiled a steep cut in air cargo tariffs for shipments to and from India, opening a vital aerial corridor at a moment of mounting economic urgency.

The move comes as fresh figures from Kabul paint an unexpectedly buoyant picture of Afghanistan’s export landscape. The country’s total exports in September–October soared past $274 million, up from $230 million in the preceding cycle. Much of this trade flowed to Türkiye, Pakistan, and the UAE — yet India remained a distant market, reachable only through the skies due to the lack of a direct land route and the political thicket of transporting goods via Pakistan.

Against this backdrop, Ariana Afghan Airlines has slashed its cargo rates dramatically.

“Before the border closures, Ariana was charging $2 per kg between Delhi and Kabul. Now, it has been instructed to reduce the rate to 80 cents per kg from Delhi to Kabul and $1 per kg for Kabul-to-Delhi shipments,” airline chief Bakht Rahman Sharafat told Tolo News.