After Hamas rocket attack, 16 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah

The Hamas health department said that 16 people were killed in an Israeli air attack on Monday, 6 May.

Media has reported that nine people from one family and seven members from another family were killed in the air attack.

The airstrike was in retaliation to the barrage of rockets fired by Hamas at a ground near Kerem Shalom in Southern Israel killing three Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and injuring 11 soldiers. The injured included soldiers from the 931 Battalion and one soldier from the Shaked Battalion.