Antony Blinken arrives in Israel to push for Gaza truce

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, arrived in Israel where he will meet the country's President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, 1 May to push forward the Gaza ceasefire deal .

This is the seventh time Blinken is visiting the state since the conflict between Hamas and Israel broke out on 7 October, 2023.

The Israel Prime Minister's office in a statement on Tuesday night said that the meeting with Herzog will be held in Tel Aviv while Blinken will interact with Netanyahu at the latter's office in Jerusalem.

The Secretary of State will also meet Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. Blinken will also meet the families of the hostages.

The top US diplomat arrived in the West Asia on Monday and had interactions with the Jordanian and Saudi officials regarding peace in the region.