Israeli, Hamas delegations to reach Cairo today for talks

A delegation of senior Israeli officials led by Mossad Chief David Barnea will reach Cairo on Monday, 29 April for indirect mediatory talks with Hamas.

The Hamas delegation will also reach Cairo on Monday with Qatar and Egypt taking the lead for the mediation regarding the release of hostages and temporary ceasefire talks in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas, according to Arab media have in principle agreed to the release of a minimum of 33 hostages. The hostages include women, old people, sick and men above the age of fifty. Hamas has demanded the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. This includes those arrested with grave offences, including murder.

Sources in Israel's defence ministry told IANS that they have communicated to the mediators that the IDF would not be withdrawn from the Gaza Strip.