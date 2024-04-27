Ahead of Rafah offensive, Israel wary of global legal backlash

Officials in Israel have expressed concern that a potential ground operation in Gaza's Rafah could lead to international legal action against Israel. Israeli public Kan radio reported that Israel is preparing for another threat from the International Criminal Court in The Hague, with fears of arrest warrants being issued against senior Israeli officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the plan for the ground operation in Rafah, but has not allowed the army to move yet, according to Israeli media.

Also according to media reports, Israel sees the latest efforts to achieve a ceasefire and hostage deal in the Gaza war as a "last chance" before the planned attack on the city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

As per a senior Israeli official, talks between Egyptian and Israeli representatives in Tel Aviv on Friday were "very good" and focused. The Egyptians were apparently prepared to put pressure on the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas in order to reach an agreement.

Progress had been made in all areas of the talks, the Times of Israel quoted reports late on Friday evening as saying. Previously, the state-affiliated Egyptian television station Al-Qahira News had also reported considerable progress.