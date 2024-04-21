Thousands of Israelis protest for hostage release and new elections

Thousands of people in Israel have once taken to the streets to demand an immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza and new elections.

At a mass rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, 20 April, people loudly demanded the immediate release of all people abducted from Israel in the Palestinian coastal region as well as new elections.

"The one who abandoned them must bring them home," chanted the crowd, alluding to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom many Israelis accuse of colossal failure in the face of the Hamas massacre on 7 October.