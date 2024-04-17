10,000 Palestinian women killed in Gaza: UN Women

Six months into the war, 10,000 Palestinian women in Gaza have been killed, among them an estimated 6,000 mothers, leaving 19,000 children orphaned, a report by the UN Women said on Tuesday, 16 April.

The women who have survived Israeli bombardment and ground operations have been displaced, widowed, and facing starvation.

The series of gender alerts produced by UN Women on Gaza provides a detailed analysis of the reality of women’s and girls’ lives in the Gaza Strip, documenting abhorrent living conditions.

The publication titled, Scarcity and Fear, focuses on the lack of access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services are vital to women’s health, dignity, safety, and privacy.

More than one million Palestinian women and girls in Gaza are facing catastrophic hunger, with almost no access to food, safe drinking water, functioning toilets or running water, creating life-threatening risks.

Access to clean water is especially critical for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women, who have higher daily water and caloric intake requirements. It is also essential for the ability of women and girls to manage their menstrual hygiene with dignity and safety.

UN Women estimates that 10 million disposable menstrual pads or four million reusable sanitary pads are required each month to cover the needs of 690,000 women and girls in Gaza.