A quarter of Gaza's population one step away from famine: UN official

A senior aid official of a UN body has warned that a quarter of the population of the conflict-ridden Gaza is one step away from an imminent famine.

According to reports available from the United Nations' aid agencies in Gaza, Ramesh Rajasingham, director of coordination for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, has informed the UN Security Council on the danger awaiting the strip in the days to come.

The senior UN aid official has informed the Security Council that nearly, 5,76,000 people in the Gaza Strip are facing hunger and famine.

He has also warned that widespread famine could be almost inevitable if proper action was not taken.

He said that one in six children under 2 years of age in northern Gaza is suffering from acute malnutrition.

The official added that all the 2.3 million people in the Palestinian enclave rely on "woefully inadequate" food aid to survive.