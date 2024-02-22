Gaza set to starve, as World Food Programme withdraws

As for the UNWFP, the BBC reported, it 'had hoped to begin a week-long delivery, sending 10 lorries each day to help "stem the tide of hunger and desperation"'.

But on Sunday, 18 February, as a convoy neared the Wadi Gaza checkpoint on its way north, it was "surrounded by crowds of hungry people" with "multiple attempts by people to climb aboard" and then on entering Gaza City faced gunfire, "high tension and explosive anger".

The UNWFP's statement announcing the pause said: 'In December, the Integrated Phase Classification report compiled by 15 agencies including WFP warned of the risk of famine in northern Gaza by May unless conditions there improved decisively. At the end of January, after delivering food to the north, we reported on the rapid deterioration of conditions.'

It continued: 'The latest reports confirm Gaza’s precipitous slide into hunger and disease. Food and safe water have become incredibly scarce and diseases are rife, compromising women and children’s nutrition and immunity and resulting in a surge of acute malnutrition. People are already dying from hunger-related causes.'

A report issued on Monday, 19 February, by UNICEF and the UNWFP had already said that the situation was "particularly extreme in the Northern Gaza Strip", where UN agencies had conducted mutrition screenings at shelters and health centres. Amongst their findings was that 1 in 6 children under the age of 2 years was already acutely malnourished.

In its statement, the UNWFP—which is the world's largest humanitarian aid organisation and yet battling with underfunding in several territories, including West Asia and Africa—also outlined the requirements to salvage or turn around the situation urgently:

a large-scale expansion of the flow of assistance to northern Gaza;

significantly higher volumes of food must come into the Gaza strip from multiple routes;

crossing points to the north of Gaza must open;

a functioning humanitarian notification system;

a stable communication network; and

security for humanitarian aid workers.

'Gaza is hanging by a thread and WFP must be enabled to reverse the path towards famine for thousands of desperately hungry people,' the UNWFP statement concluded.