If UNRWA runs out of money, will there be riots in Gaza?

For those who depend on it, the consequences are clear: "God forbid if UNRWA collapses," says Sanaa Sarhal, referring to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

"There will be riots and violence," she predicts. "The collapse of UNRWA... will cause great damage."

But Sarhal is not in Gaza, where conflict is currently raging.

The 43-year-old lives in the Beddawi Camp in northern Lebanon, first set up in 1955 to provide shelter to Palestinians fleeing war and violence. But should UNRWA be forced to reduce its services to Palestinians because of allegations against its staff in Gaza, the impact will also be felt here.

In January, the Israeli government informed UNRWA that 12 of its around 13,000 staff in the Gaza Strip had likely participated in the October 7 attack on Israel by the militant Hamas group. As a result, UNRWA fired the staff and is conducting an investigation. Media outlets that saw the relevant Israeli dossier — including the Associated Press, the Guardian, CNN and the Washington Post — all noted that the Israeli allegations could not be independently verified.

Still, as a consequence of the allegations, 16 countries — including some of UNRWA's biggest donors, such as Germany, the US and the EU — halted funding for the UN agency, which survives on voluntary donations from UN member states.