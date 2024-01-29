Israel-Hamas war: What is the UNRWA?

In the wake of allegations by Israel that a dozen employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were involved in Hamas' October 7 terror attack, several donor countries have withdrawn funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) including Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called on donor states to "guarantee the continuity" of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).

The head of the UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, has said 2 million people in Gazadepend on aid from the agency, and that this operation is now "collapsing."

So what is the special UN agency for Palestinians?

Why was the UNRWA created?

The UNRWA was founded in 1949, shortly after the start of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. It became operational in May 1950.

The UN founded the agency to offer aid to the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled home during the 1948 conflict when five Arab states invaded the brand-new state of Israel. Some fled in anticipation of the war; others were forced to flee by groups fighting for Israel or after finding themselves caught in the crossfire. Overall, the reasons for the mass departure are complex.

The UNRWA helps provide education, health care and welfare to some 6 million Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. "[It] is perceived as a lifeline by Palestinian refugees," Lazzarini told DW in an interview last year.