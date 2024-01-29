Funding suspension forcing UNRWA to halt all Gaza activities in weeks

Lazzarini had said at the time that he was "shocked" upon learning of the accusations against the UNRWA employees, adding that the agency had decided to "dismiss the employees concerned and to commence an investigation without delay".

"UNRWA is also implementing structural reforms to enhance the commitment of its staff to humanitarian principles, including the principle of neutrality, with independent experts responsible for assessing and deepening our efforts in this direction," he noted.

The UNRWA, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1949, is tasked to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to Palestinian refugees registered in the agency's operational areas until a just and lasting solution to their plight is found.

On Sunday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned Israel's accusations against the UNRWA employees.

'The accusations hurled by Israel against some of the UNRWA staff members are another malicious act in completion of Israel's inhumane actions against Palestinians,' he was quoted as saying, in a statement published on the ministry's website.