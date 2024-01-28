9 nations stop funds to UNRWA, deepening Gaza humanitarian crisis

Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland on Saturday, 27 January, joined the United States, Australia and Canada in pausing funding for the UN Refugee Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), following allegations that some of its staff were involved in the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks on southern Israel, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The UK's foreign, Commonwealth and development office said in the statement on Saturday that the country was "appalled" by the allegations, and the funding for the agency would be halted "whilst we review these concerning allegations".

The US, Canada and Australia had already announced temporary suspension of new funding to the UNRWA before the UK put out its statement.

In a post on X, Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said, “In Gaza’s rebuilding, @UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development.”