Israel-Palestine conflict: UNRWA sacks several staffers for 'role' in 7 Oct attacks

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has sacked several of its employees suspected of involvement in the 7 October attacks on Israel.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini in a statement said the agency had sacked several of its employees after Israel's accusation. He, however, did not mention the number of employees who were sacked.

Sources in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told IANS that 12 UNRWA staff members had participated in the violent attacks of 7 October, leading to the reported deaths of 1,200 people in Israel. They also said information on the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff members was provided by the "terrorists" who were arrested by Israel.

In a statement on Friday night, the UNRWA chief said, "Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution."

He also said Israel authorities had provided information on the alleged involvement of its staff members. The Israeli side has also alleged that UNRWA vehicles were also used during the onslaught of 7 October.

In a social media post after the UNRWA sacked the staff members for their alleged involvement, Israel defence minister Yoav Gallant said, "Terrorism under the guise of humanitarian work is a disgrace to the UN and the principles it claims to represent."