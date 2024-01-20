Two mothers are killed in Gaza every hour: UN Women

The raging conflict in Gaza is impacting women and girls at unprecedented levels with loss of life and catastrophic levels of humanitarian needs.

This was the main conclusion of the “Gender Alert: The Gendered Impact of the Crisis in Gaza” issued by UN Women.

At least 24,620 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, about 16,000 of whom were women or children.

The number of people killed has tripled the total of the previous 15 years combined. And the demographic percentage has been shifted: around 70 per cent of people killed in Gaza are today estimated to be women and children, including two mothers per hour killed since the beginning of the crisis.

“We have seen evidenced once more that women and children are the first victims of conflict and that our duty to seek peace is a duty to them. We are failing them. That failure, and the generational trauma inflicted on the Palestinian people over these 100 days and counting, will haunt all of us for generations to come,” highlighted UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous in a statement.

Gaza is fundamentally a protection crisis for women. Out of the 1.9 million people displaced, close to one million are women and girls, seeking refuge in precarious sheltering conditions, yet nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza.

The impossible decisions regarding whether to evacuate, how and when to do so, and where to go, are entrenched with gender differentiated fears and experiences, as gendered risks including attacks and harassment emerge along displacement routes.