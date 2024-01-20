EAM Jaishankar reiterates for two-state solution for Israel-Palestine conflict at NAM summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, 19 January said that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip requires a “sustainable solution that gives immediate relief” to those most affected.

"Right now, the conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds. This humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected," Jaishankar said in his address at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit at the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

"We must also be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable. At the same time, international humanitarian law must always be respected by all States. It is also imperative that conflict does not spread within or beyond the region," he added.