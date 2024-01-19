EAM Jaishankar, Maldivian FM Zameer discuss troop withdrawal in India-Maldives talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 17 January held a "frank conversation" with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer in Kampala, days after Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu asked India to withdraw all the Indian military personnel from the island nation by 15 March.

Zameer said the ongoing "high-level discussions" on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel figured in his talks with Jaishankar, adding Malé is committed to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation.

The meeting between the two ministers took place on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the Ugandan capital.

At a media briefing in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remains committed to its development partnership with the Maldives and that both sides are engaged in talks to resolve the issue relating to the Indian troops.

"Met Maldives FM @MoosaZameer today in Kampala. A frank conversation on India-Maldives ties. Also discussed NAM related issues," Jaishankar said on X.