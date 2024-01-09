Maldives' President Muizzu urges China to send more tourists after backlash from India

Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday, 9 January, appealed to China to "intensify" efforts to send more tourists to his country.

This came amid an alleged spate of reservation cancellations by Indian tourists after a diplomatic row erupted over certain derogatory remarks made by some Maldives ministers about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the second day of his five-day state visit to China, Muizzu in his address to the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian province termed China one of the island nation's close allies.

"China remains one of our closest allies and development partners," he said.

He praised the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects launched by Chinese president Xi Jinping in 2014, saying that they "delivered the most significant infrastructure projects witnessed in Maldivian history".

He urged China to bolster the flow of tourists to the Maldives too.

'China was our (Maldives') number one market pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position,' according to a readout posted on his official website.