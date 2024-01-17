Israel, Hamas reach deal on medicines for hostages, aid to Gaza: Qatar

The Qatar government announced that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement to provide medicines to the hostages in Gaza, as well to allow the entry of more humanitarian aid to the besiged enclave.

In a statement late Tuesday, 16 January the Foreign Ministry said the deal was reached in cooperation with France.

Under the agreement, "medicine along with other humanitarian aid will be delivered to civilians in Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza", Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari was quoted as saying in the statement.

Al-Ansari added that the medications and aid will leave Doha on Wednesday, 17 January to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish on board two Qatari Armed Forces aircraft, in preparation for their transport into the Gaza Strip.

He also "stressed the continuation of efforts with regional and international partners during, particularly in humanitarian issues and medical evacuation, within the framework of Qatari efforts to bring about an end to the war in Gaza".

According to Israeli authorities, about 136 people, including foreign nationals, remain in capitivity in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

On Tuesday, two of them were pronounced killed in captivity.

During the humanitarian pause on 24-30 November, 2023, 86 Israeli and 24 foreign national hostages were released.