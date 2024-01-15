100 days of Gaza war: Global leaders losing patience with Netanyahu finally?

As the 100th day of Israel's brutal bombardment of Gaza comes to a close, the world could apparently only watch and listen as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to continue the military campaign in the Gaza Strip until "total victory" is achieved.

Notwithstanding his nation standing trial for genocide in the International Court of Justice at The Hague, a seemingly unbothered Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday, 15 January, "We must conduct this war, and it will yet take many months."

Amid growing international concern over the the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and calls to halt the war increasing in volume and geographical spread both, Netanyahu presented his 2024 budget proposal to his cabinet. In it, he sought approval for tax hikes and a uniform 3 per cent reduction in the budgets of all other government ministries to secure funding for the ongoing 'war on Hamas', the Xinhua news agency reported.