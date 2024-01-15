Israel-Hamas conflict: Hostage families hold 24-hour rally

Gaza authorities say 125 people killed in past 24 hours

The total number confirmed to have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war has increased to 23,968, with 125 people having been killed and 265 wounded during the previous day, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

The ministry said it had recorded more than 60,000 wounded in Gaza since fighting erupted following Hamas' October 7 terror attack on Israel.

Gaza's Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties. Israel sometimes questions the trustworthiness of the figures, given Hamas' influence over Gaza's Health Ministry, but the UN and other observers have said the figures proved generally reliable in the past.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, EU, Israel and others.