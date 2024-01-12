Gaza war: What will the Palestinians' future look like?

"What needs to be done in Gaza is to encourage emigration," Smotrich said in a recent interview with Israeli Army Radio. "If there are 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza and not 2 million Arabs, the whole discussion for the day after will look completely different."

In separate statements, Ben Gvir also called for the "voluntary" migration of hundreds of thousands of people from the Gaza Strip. Other members of the cabinet have expressed similar ideas.

Israeli media reported on negotiations with third countries that would be willing to take in Palestinians, including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda and Chad. All three countries have rejected these reports as untrue. DRC's government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there has "never been any form of negotiation, discussion or initiative between Kinshasa and Israel about the reception of Palestinian migrants on Congolese soil".

Growing incitement against Palestinians

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant has rejected the settlement plans of his right-wing coalition partners. There will be "no civilian [Israeli] presence in Gaza", according to a plan that details some aspects for post-war Gaza, which he presented a week ago.

According to the plan, which would still have to become official policy, Gaza would be governed by unspecified Palestinian entities, while Israel would retain security control.

Israel withdrew its settlements in the Gaza Strip in 2005 but has controlled the land and sea borders, as well as the airspace, ever since the militant Islamist group Hamas seized power from the Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Ahead of the first hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague in a case against Israel, Netanyahu said that Israel "has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population".

The ultra-nationalist coalition partners are considered important for maintaining Netanyahu's coalition; however, their influence on strategic decisions is questionable, according to some Israeli analysts.