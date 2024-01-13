Israel, South Africa face off in Gaza genocide case

The Palace of Peace, an ornate red-brick building in The Hague that houses the International Court of Justice (ICJ), is a long way from the bombed-out streets of Gaza or the Israeli Kibbutzim laid to waste on October 7.

But on Thursday (11 January) and Friday (12 January), its Great Hall of Justice was transported to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Legal teams from Israel and South Africa painted competing pictures of Israel's military offensive in Gaza for the consideration of the UN top court's judges, not to mention the rest of the world.

In one, South Africa accused Israel of carrying out a genocide of the Palestinian population in Gaza, with its campaign against Hamas, the militant Islamist group that controls the tiny, densely populated strip.

In the other, Israel vehemently denied those charges and accused South Africa of conjuring up a profoundly distorted reality. The Israeli Defense Forces' actions had to be understood in the context of two-party war and as Israeli self-defense against Hamas, which is classified by the US, EU and others as a terrorist organization, Israel stressed.

Tense hearings kick off long process

South Africa, whose post-apartheid government has long-standing ties with the Palestinian cause and frequently condemns Israel, filed its case in late December 2023. The country also requested so-called "provisional measures" from the ICJ that would order Israel to halt its campaign immediately and allow more humanitarian aid in, among other things.

Israel is asking the ICJ, sometimes dubbed the World Court, to dismiss South Africa's case, as well as the provisional measures.

The ICJ's judgment on whether Israel can be considered guilty under the 1948 Genocide Convention, which was implemented in the wake of Nazi Germany's mass murder of millions of European Jews in the Holocaust, could take months if not years.