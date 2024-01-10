Israel reports new cases of monkeypox, measles

The Israeli Health Ministry has reported the detection of new cases of monkeypox and measles in the country.

The Ministry did not specify the exact number of new monkeypox cases, but the Israel Medical Association said on Tuesday, 9 January that there were five new cases alongside two suspected cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry urged anyone who develops a fever and a blistering rash or has been in close contact with a person suspected of having monkeypox to contact a doctor.

Last year, only one case of monkeypox was detected in Israel, after 262 cases were reported in the country in 2022.