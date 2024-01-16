Israel cuts state funds for Nakba survivors from Palestine; budget allocation for new settlements instead

The Israeli Finance Ministry said the government has approved an updated wartime budget for 2024, with significant increases in defence spending amid the raging fighting with Hamas in Gaza.

Media reports indicated that the Israeli 2024 budget had reduced state funds to Palestinians with Israeli citizenship. As per journalist and policy analyst Mariam Barghouti, funds to the survivors of the 1948 massacres were reduced by 15 per cent.

The original budget for 2024 was approved by Parliament in May 2023, but the conflict that began following the 7 October, 2023 Hamas attack prompted a new budget to cover the higher costs, reports Xinhua news agency.

The updated budget, which needs parliamentary approval, was set at 582 billion shekels ($155 billion), including an extra 55 billion shekels for defense to cover combat expenses and strengthen the army.

The Ministry said all ministries' budgets were cut because of the high military spending.

The total budget also includes a 9-billion-shekel grant plan for military reservists, security and protection for localities, support for the mental health system, and rehabilitation of southern areas neighboring Gaza.