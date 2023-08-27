North Korea reopens borders to citizens living abroad

North Korea has moved to further open up from strict COVID-19 pandemic-era isolation, allowing the return of its citizens who were stranded abroad, according to state media KCNA.

The move marks a significant shift after years of stringent border controls imposed during the global health crisis.

According to a statement released by the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters and reported by KCNA, this decision aligns with the country's revised approach to managing the epidemic, prompted by the "eased worldwide pandemic situation."

"Those returned will be put under proper medical observation at quarantine wards for a week," the statement said.