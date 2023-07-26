Russia hails 'important' partnership with North Korea

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that North Korea's partnership is an important one for Moscow during a meeting with his counterpart in Pyongyang.

Shoigu arrived in North Korea with other delegates for commemorations marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

"For Russia, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is an important partner, with which we share a common border and a rich history of cooperation," Shoigu said, according to a ministry statement.

He added that both nations were planning to strengthen their defense cooperation.

The Russian delegates are the first-known foreign visitors to arrive in North Korea since the country shut its borders during the pandemic.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a cemetery commemorating Chinese troops who fought in the Korean War. China is a close ally of Pyongyang, and high-level Chinese delegates were expected to join the event later on Wednesday.

Kim also visited the grave of Mao Zedong's eldest son, state media reported. He "placed a flower before the grave of Mao Anying at the cemetery and paid tribute to him," the Korean Central News Agency said.