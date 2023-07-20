US soldier steps into unknown by fleeing into North Korea

Relations between North Korea and the US are at historic lows at the moment, with the North launching an intercontinental ballistic missile last week that landed in the Sea of Japan. The US responded by flying nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over South Korea and dispatching the USS Kentucky to the southern port city of Busan. The visit is the first to a Korean port by a US Navy ballistic missile submarine in four decades. Continuing the spiral of escalation, North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan early on Wednesday morning.