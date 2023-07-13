North Korea launches long-range missile amid NATO summit

North Korea fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile in three months on Wednesday morning.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japan's Coast Guard and Defense Ministry made similar statements.

The Japanese Coast Guard said the missile appeared likely to land about 550 kilometers (roughly 340 miles) east of the Korean peninsula at around 11:13 a.m. local time (0213 UTC).

The missile flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) for 74 minutes — its longest-ever flight time — to an altitude of 6,000 km and a range of 1,000 km, TV Asahi reported, citing a Japanese defense official.

Experts quickly surmised the missile launched was likely North Korea's developmental, road-mobile Hwasong-18 ICBM.