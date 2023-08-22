AI more likely to help workers than take their jobs: UN

Artificial intelligence (AI) probably won't take over most people's jobs, but it will help automate certain duties, according to a United Nations study released on Monday.

Generative AI is capable of producing text, images, sounds, animation, 3D models and other data, which can potentially be used to complete or augment certain tasks.

"Most jobs and industries are only partially exposed to automation and are thus more likely to be complemented rather than substituted by AI," the report by the UN's International Labor Organization (ILO) said.

This means that "the most important impact of the technology is likely to be of augmenting work," it continued.

The ILO calculated that 5.5% of jobs in high-income countries are potentially exposed to automation by generative AI, compared to 0.4% of jobs in low-income countries.