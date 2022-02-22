Artificial Intelligence can't own artwork: US Copyright Office

In a significant ruling, a federal judge in San Francisco in 2016 declined to give a macaque monkey the right to his famous selfie in Indonesia in 2011.



The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) animal rights organisation filed a lawsuit asking a US federal court in San Francisco to declare Naruto -- a then six-year-old male, free-living crested macaque -- the author and owner of the internationally famous monkey selfie photographs that he took himself a few years ago.



The judge ruled that the macaque monkey cannot be declared the copyright owner of the self-portraits.



In a statement, PETA said: "The US Copyright Act grants copyright ownership of a 'selfie' to the 'author' of the photograph, and there's nothing in the law limiting such ownership on the basis of species."