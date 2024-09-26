Air attacks continue on Lebanon, Israel ignores ceasefire call

"News about a ceasefire is not true," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X and vowed to carry on with Israel’s attacks on Lebanon. The Israeli PM’s office released a statement to the same effect. Foreign minister Israel Katz also took to X to say "there will be no ceasefire in the north… Israel will continue to fight against the terrorist organisation Hezbollah with all our might until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes".

Hezbollah had earlier targeted Israeli military installations in northern parts of Israel and fired hundreds of rockets, some of which penetrated the missile defence system and hit ‘open ground’ according to Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Netanyahu has not bothered to respond to the call for ceasefire issued by 12 of Israel’s allies including the US, the UK and France. Israeli forces say its fighter jets will continue to target infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border, which is used by Hezbollah to "transfer weapons", it claimed.

The death toll from Israel’s bombings has been rising and Al Jazeera reported the toll to have crossed 620. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that more than 90,000 people in Lebanon have been on the move in the past four days, adding to the 110,000 displaced in the past year.