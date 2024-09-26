Indian embassy urges citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon amid violence

The Indian Embassy in Beirut has issued an advisory strongly urging Indian citizens against travelling to Lebanon till further notice following the recent incident of airstrikes and blasts in communication devices.

They have also advised the Indian nationals residing in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible and further advised the people to exercise "extreme cautions" and remain in contact with the Embassy, who have to remain here amid the escalating situation.

"As a reiteration of the advisory issued on 1 August, 2024, and in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice," the Embassy said on Wednesday in their notice.

"All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through our email ID: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128," the Embassy said.