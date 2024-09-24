Israel launches largest airstrikes in Lebanon killing 356 people

Israel launched its largest airstrikes in Lebanon since the onset of the Israel-Palestine conflict, killing at least 356 people and injuring over 1,246 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

The death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on Monday included 24 children and 42 women, with many victims still unidentified, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Lebanese health officials.

Israel's sweeping airstrikes across Lebanon have raised the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah to a new peak.

This latest surge in hostilities comes on the heels of last week's mysterious explosions targeting pagers and walkie-talkies throughout Lebanon, which left several dead and a nation on edge.

The rapid succession of events has catapulted the long-simmering tensions to unprecedented levels, raising fears of a broader regional conflagration.

Herzi Halevi, Israel's military chief, announced on Monday evening that the country was preparing for "the next phases" of its military operation, as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeted approximately 1,100 sites in southern and eastern Lebanon.

"This morning, the IDF launched a proactive offensive operation," Halevi said during a situational assessment at the IDF Headquarters Underground Operations Center in Tel Aviv.

"We are targeting combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years," Halevi noted, adding, "We are striking targets and preparing for the next phases."