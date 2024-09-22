Israeli army announces new wave of strikes in Lebanon

Israel has launched a new wave of airstrikes in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah rocket launchers and other installations, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"Dozens of Israeli Air Force aircraft are currently striking terrorist targets and rocket launchers to remove the threat to Israeli civilians," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Saturday evening.

The strikes followed reports of Hezbollah's preparations for significant rocket attacks on Israel, with Lebanese media releasing footage of large explosions, Xinhua news agency reported.