Hezbollah confirms leader killed in Israel airstrike, UNSC meets urgently

Lebanon's Hezbollah on Friday night mourned the acting commander of its elite Radwan force, Ibrahim Akil, who was killed earlier in the day by an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs. "Today, the great jihadist leader Ibrahim Akil joined the procession of his brothers, the great martyr leaders, after a blessed life full of jihad, work, wounds, sacrifices, risks, challenges, achievements, and victories," read a statement released late Friday by the militant Islamic outfit.

The local MTV channel reported that Akil's body was found along with seven other members of Hezbollah's Radwan force. The channel reported earlier that the whole command committee of the force was meeting in the building targeted by the Israeli airstrike. Civil defence teams are still looking for bodies under the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported. According to the health ministry, the Israeli airstrike has killed 14 people and injured 66 others.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has met in an emergency session on Lebanon, following an uptick in cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, and deadly wireless device explosions targeting members of the militant group, which has accused Israeli intelligence agency Mossad of orchestrating the explosions.

In retaliation, Hezbollah reportedly launched over 100 rockets at more than 30 settlements in western Galilee and a key intelligence base in northern Israel, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The Israeli strike hit a building in the Jamous area of Dahieh. Rescue teams were clearing rubble to find casualties, the ministry was quoted on Friday as saying by Xinhua. Local TV footage showed extensive damage and chaos in the densely populated neighbourhood.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military said about 120 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, triggering alarms in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Safed, and Upper Galilee. Some were intercepted, with debris causing fires. No injuries in Israel have been reported.