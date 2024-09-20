Israeli jets launch airstrike on Beirut, senior Hezbollah leader allegedly among dead

The Israeli Air Force has conducted an airstrike on Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, reportedly using F-35 fighter jets, according to reports in Israeli media. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman has confirmed the strike.

According to Israeli media reports, the target of the operation was Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, for whom the US had previously offered a $7 million reward for information leading to his capture as a result of his reported involvement in the attack on Beirut's US embassy in 1983.

According to an X post by The Jewish Voice, "Aqil has been on the international wanted list since the bombing of the U.S. embassy, which killed 63 people. This marks another significant blow to Hezbollah’s leadership as Israel continues to defend itself from terrorist threats."

Earlier, Israeli media reported that more than 100 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Friday afternoon, prompting the Israeli army to advise civilians in the region to stay close to bomb shelters.

In terms of damage, a direct hit was reported on a building at a dairy farm in Kibbutz Ortal, located in the northern Golan Regional Council, an Israeli settlement in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. A power outage was reported in Safed in Israel's Northern District, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Israeli media.