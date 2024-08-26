UN calls for immediate de-escalation as Israel and Hezbollah clash intensifies

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked Israel and Hezbollah to immediately de-escalate the situation that is "threatening regional security and stability," according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The two sides raised the level of confrontation on Sunday, 25 August with Israel launching air attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and the group retaliating with rocket attacks.

Dujarric said, "The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the significant increase in the exchanges of fire across the Blue Line."

"These actions put both the Lebanese and Israeli populations at risk, as well as threatening regional security and stability."

The Blue Line separates Israel and Lebanon and 895 Indian peacekeepers are deployed with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) that patrols it.

"The Secretary-General calls for immediate de-escalation and on the parties to urgently and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities and fully implement resolution 1701" of the Security Council demanding an end to hostilities in the area.

UNIFIL and the UN's Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) said in a joint statement that implementing the resolutions "is the only sustainable way forward".