Guterres calls killing of Hamas, Hezbollah leaders "dangerous escalation"

Calling the twin strikes by Israel killing senior leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah during a 24-hour period a "dangerous escalation", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an international diplomatic push to prevent a broader regional conflict.

"The international community must work together to urgently prevent any actions that could push the entire Middle East over the edge, with a devastating impact on civilians," the UN chief's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday, 31 July.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an audacious strike inside Iran on Wednesday during his visit for the swearing-in of newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to Hamas.

A short while earlier, Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an air strike in Beirut.

"The Secretary-General believes that the attacks we have seen in South Beirut and Tehran represent a dangerous escalation at a moment in which all efforts should instead be leading to a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all Israeli hostages, a massive increase of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and a return to calm in Lebanon and across the Blue Line that separates Lebanon from Israel," Dujarric said.