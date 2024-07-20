UN reports poliovirus in Gaza amid crisis; WHO ramps up vaccination efforts

Discovering the poliovirus in Gaza environmental samples is deeply concerning but it's a relief that no cases of the paralysing disease have been reported, UN humanitarians have said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is also "deeply concerned over the spread of infectious diseases due to severe overcrowding of shelter spaces, dire shortages of clean water and abysmal sanitation and hygiene conditions in Gaza", Xinhua news agency reported.

"In a particularly worrying development, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that six environmental samples of variant poliovirus type 2 have been detected in Khan Younis and Deir al Balah," OCHA said on Friday, 19 July.

"No paralytic cases have been detected." The office said polio can cause paralysis and death, especially among unvaccinated children.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said his agency, UNICEF, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the Gaza Health Ministry are conducting risk assessments to understand the scope of the poliovirus spread and the necessary response, including through prompt vaccination campaigns.