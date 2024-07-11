Two-thirds of UNRWA schools have been hit by IDF in Gaza: Agency chief

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said that since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict began, two-thirds of its schools in Gaza have been hit, some bombed out, and many severely damaged by the IDF.

Schools have gone from safe places of education and hope for children to overcrowded shelters, often ending up a place of death and misery, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Wednesday, 10 July on social media platform X.

"Nine months in, under our watch, the relentless, endless killings, destruction, and despair continue. Gaza is no place for children," Lazzarini added, noting that four schools were hit in the last four days, Xinhua news agency reported.