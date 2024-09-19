‘Your smart phone is their agent’, Hezbollah leader had warned in Feb

The coordinated terrorist attacks in Lebanon this week has left the militant Hezbollah group reeling, Western media reported on Thursday. While Israel has not publicly commented on the attacks, the overwhelming consensus is that the attacks bear the mark of Israel’s counter-insurgency and spy agency Mossad. The trail has so far led to a nondescript company in Taipei, and an equally unknown intermediary in Budapest, Hungary.

The carefully planned terror operation indicates that the attackers knew who was supplying the pagers to Hezbollah and when. They would also have had the resources to intercept the entire consignment and place the booby-traps. The Guardian spoke to cyber security experts who said a small quantity of explosive material, one to three grams, appears to have been placed on a board with a switch. This was detonated by sending a coded message that triggered the explosion.

The pagers, three-four thousand of them, exploded at exactly 3.30 pm, in residential buildings, on the streets, in hospitals and in offices and markets.

What was even more sinister was that eyewitness accounts revealed that there was first a beep and then a pause for several seconds before the explosions occurred. This explains the high number of injuries to eyes and arms of victims, who would have instinctively drawn the devices closer to their eyes.