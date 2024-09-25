Thousands flee Lebanon to Syria as Israel prepares for ground offensive
Large crowds, including women, children and babies, reportedly lined up after spending the night outdoors
Israeli commanding officer of the Northern Command, Ori Gordin, has warned that the military could escalate its assault on Lebanon by launching a ground operation. "We have entered a new phase of the campaign," Gordin said during a tour of the Israel-Lebanon border, according to remarks released by the military. "We must be fully prepared for manoeuvres and operations in Lebanon."
According to latest international media reports, Israel’s army chief Lt-Gen. Herzi Halevi has also announced preparations for a ground operation in Lebanon as Hezbollah launched a missile toward Israel's capital Tel Aviv — the militant Islamic outfit's deepest strike yet.
Gordin stated that the offensive began with "a significant blow to Hezbollah's capabilities, focusing on their firepower and delivering a major hit to the organisation's commanders and operatives". He suggested that the assault could be further escalated, without offering a timeline for when Israel might conclude the attacks.
Throughout the day, thousands of Lebanese and Syrian families fled Lebanon for Syria as Israeli airstrikes continued, the office of the United Nations high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) said on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the UN refugee agency, hundreds of vehicles were backed up in queues at the Syrian border, with many people arriving on foot, carrying whatever belongings they could.
Large crowds, including women, children and babies, reportedly waited in line after spending the night outdoors in falling temperatures. "Some carry fresh injuries from the recent bombardments," the statement added.
UNHCR Filippo Grandi expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence, stating that the bloodshed was taking a heavy toll, displacing tens of thousands of people from their homes, Xinhua news agency reported. He highlighted the plight of families who had previously fled the war in Syria, only to now face bombings in the country where they had sought refuge.
Grandi urged the international community to prevent further scenes of despair and devastation, warning that West Asia could not endure another displacement crisis and saying protecting civilian lives must be the top priority.
Israel has carried out its most extensive bombardment of Lebanon since 2006 starting Monday, resulting in over 550 deaths and more than 1,800 injuries nationwide. The attacks have also forced thousands of residents in Lebanon to flee their homes. This sharp escalation has raised concerns about a potential full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
The office of the UNHCR, along with its partners, has been present at border crossings, offering essential supplies such as food, water, blankets, and mattresses to incoming refugees, the statement said.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that it had called up two reserve ground brigades to the Israel-Lebanon border, stating that the decision followed a "situational assessment" and that the troops would be deployed for "operational activities on the northern front".
The statement added that the mobilisation would "enable the continuation of combat against Hezbollah, the defense of Israel, and create conditions for northern Israel's residents to return to their homes", Xinhua news agency reported.
The escalation continued on Wednesday, with Israeli forces heavily bombing the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Hezbollah responded by firing at least 40 rockets into Israel, including a longer-range missile that triggered air raid sirens in central Israel, including Tel Aviv.
In the northern Israeli city of Nahariya, two people were injured by Hezbollah rockets, one of them seriously, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service, Xinhua news agency reported.
With IANS inputs