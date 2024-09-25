Thousands flee Lebanon to Syria as Israel prepares for ground offensive

Israeli commanding officer of the Northern Command, Ori Gordin, has warned that the military could escalate its assault on Lebanon by launching a ground operation. "We have entered a new phase of the campaign," Gordin said during a tour of the Israel-Lebanon border, according to remarks released by the military. "We must be fully prepared for manoeuvres and operations in Lebanon."

According to latest international media reports, Israel’s army chief Lt-Gen. Herzi Halevi has also announced preparations for a ground operation in Lebanon as Hezbollah launched a missile toward Israel's capital Tel Aviv — the militant Islamic outfit's deepest strike yet.

Gordin stated that the offensive began with "a significant blow to Hezbollah's capabilities, focusing on their firepower and delivering a major hit to the organisation's commanders and operatives". He suggested that the assault could be further escalated, without offering a timeline for when Israel might conclude the attacks.

Throughout the day, thousands of Lebanese and Syrian families fled Lebanon for Syria as Israeli airstrikes continued, the office of the United Nations high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) said on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the UN refugee agency, hundreds of vehicles were backed up in queues at the Syrian border, with many people arriving on foot, carrying whatever belongings they could.