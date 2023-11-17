Air defences thwart Israeli targets near Damascus: Syrian Army

The Syrian Army on Friday said that air defences in the capital Damascus intercepted Israeli missile attacks in its vicinity before dawn.

At around 2:25 a.m., the Israeli army carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the Israel-occupied Golan Heights, targeting several points in the vicinity of Damascus, Xinhua news agency quoted the army as saying in a statement.

"Our air defences thwarted the aggression's missiles, and most of them were intercepted," it said.

The attack resulted in some material losses, the army added.

Meanwhile, the UK-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli airstrikes hit sites belonging to the Hezbollah militant group in the vicinity of Damascus.

It added that since the beginning of 2023, it has documented 52 instances of Israeli targeting of Syrian territory.