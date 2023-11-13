US conducts additional strikes in eastern Syria against Iran-backed targets: Defense Secy

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the military conducted additional strikes on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Tehran-affiliated groups in response to continued attacks against American personnel in Iraq and Syria.

"The strikes were conducted (on Sunday) against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin," Austin was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Department of Defense.

The Defense Secretary added that President Joe Biden "has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the US will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests".