US strikes Iranian-backed militias in Syria

The United States military carried out airstrikes against an eastern Syrian facility used by Iranian-backed militias late on Wednesday.

The Pentagon said it was in retaliation for a growing number of attacks on bases housing US troops in the region for the past several weeks.

"The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

It marks the second time in recent weeks that the US has taken such action.