Air strike on Myanmar hospital kills at least 30, dozens injured

At least 30 people, including patients, have been killed and around 70 others wounded after an air strike by Myanmar’s military government hit a major hospital in western Rakhine state, according to a rebel group, aid workers, and witnesses.

The Mrauk U General Hospital, a 300-bed facility, was struck late on Wednesday in the township of Mrauk U by bombs dropped from a military aircraft, said Khine Thu Kha, spokesman for the Arakan Army, which is engaged in armed conflict with the ruling military government across parts of the coastal state.

“The Mrauk U General Hospital was completely destroyed. The high number of casualties occurred because the hospital took a direct hit,” he told Reuters.

Aid worker Wai Hun Aung described the hospital as overflowing with patients at the time of the attack, noting that healthcare services across much of Rakhine have been suspended due to the ongoing conflict. Images shared by Aung on social media, which could not be independently verified, showed the facility in ruins, with a collapsed roof, shattered columns, and bodies of victims laid out on the ground.

He said, “The situation is very terrible. As for now, we can confirm there are 31 deaths and we think there will be more. Also, there are 68 wounded, and we expect that number to rise.”