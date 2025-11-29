Airbus A320 urgent fix to disrupt global flights; 350 jets affected in India

Air travel worldwide is bracing for significant disruption this weekend after Airbus issued an urgent alert requiring thousands of A320 family aircraft to undergo software and, in some cases, hardware upgrades. The directive follows the investigation of a serious in-flight control malfunction involving a JetBlue A320 in October, prompting the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to issue an emergency airworthiness directive.

The ripple effect is set to be felt sharply in India, where more than 350 A320 family aircraft operated by IndiGo and the Air India Group are expected to be grounded over the next two to three days. While the upgrades are projected to be completed by Monday or Tuesday, the temporary withdrawal of such a large fleet segment will inevitably lead to delays and cancellations across domestic and international networks.

The urgent directive stems from an incident on 30 October, when a JetBlue A320 flying from Cancun to Newark suddenly pitched downward without any pilot command. A preliminary assessment by the US National Transportation Safety Board found that the event likely occurred during a switch between flight control computers known as ELACs (Elevator Aileron Computers). Although the pilots regained control and diverted safely to Tampa, several passengers required medical attention.

Subsequent technical analysis by Airbus revealed that intense solar radiation could corrupt critical flight-control data in certain aircraft configurations. This potential vulnerability affects a large number of A320 family aircraft currently in service, prompting Airbus to call for immediate corrective action.