India, France unveil defence industrial roadmap; Tata, Airbus conclude helicopter deal

India and France on Friday, 25 January unveiled ambitious defence industrial roadmap to co-develop critical military hardware, firmed up a space situational awareness programme even as the Tata Group and Airbus announced to jointly build H125 helicopters following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, announcing the outcomes of Thursday's Modi-Macron talks in Jaipur, said a scheme for exchange of professionals in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years and activation of Schengen visas with a five-year validity for Indian postgraduate alumni alumni of French institutions were among other key decisions.

The two sides inked a total of nine agreements that would provide for cooperation in a large number of areas including defence-space partnership, satellite launches boosting engagement in the healthcare sector and scientific research.

The pacts included the defence industrial roadmap and the Tata-Airbus deal. The two sides also announced operationalisation of India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) at Eiffel Tower.

The French president began his two-day visit to India from Jaipur and was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on Friday.

At a media briefing, Kwatra said both sides deliberated on various aspects to advance civil-nuclear energy cooperation and that there was a "very positive, forward leaning" ongoing conversation on small modular reactors (SMRs).

Modi and Macron also expressed "grave concern" at the possibility of further expansion of the conflict in the West Asia, including in the Red Sea, which already has a significant "economic impact", a joint statement released late in the night said.

"They recalled the utmost importance of upholding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and of respecting the international law of the sea. They had detailed conversation aimed at coordinating their efforts in that region in this regard," it said.